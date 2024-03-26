More than 1 million fentanyl test strips distributed across Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio has distributed more than one million fentanyl test strips to help combat the opioid crisis.

Gov. Mike DeWine said nearly 5,000 people have died over overdoses in 2022.

This is a five percent drop from the year before.

The state said fentanyl played a part in more than 80 percent of those deaths.

Fentanyl test strips help those in active drug use test substances for fentanyl.

More information on the strips can be found here.









