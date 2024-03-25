With billions at stake in national lotteries, experts caution to set limits

DAYTON — Over the next couple of days, more than $1.7 billion will be at stake in national lotteries, including Monday night’s Powerball.

But the reality is, it most likely will not be your name that is called.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley took a closer look at the lottery craze and managing expectations.

The Powerball jackpot, as of March 25, is at $800 million with the Mega Millions game well over $1 billion.

With all that excitement comes real concern.

“Gambling should absolutely be used as a form of entertainment. It should not be used as a financial tool,” Michael Buzzelli, Associate Director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio said.

Buzzelli said whether it be the lottery or legal betting on college basketball as part of March Madness gambling is just that — a gamble.

“We always just encourage folks to set limits, monetary limits,” Buzzelli said. “The amount of times they’re gambling, budget, be aware of those warning signs, and also be aware of the resources because Ohio has tremendous resources for those impacted by gambling-related harms.”

Since sports betting became legal in the state, calls to Ohio’s problem gambling helpline have increased by 55 percent and nearly 20 percent of Ohioans are at risk for problem gambling.













