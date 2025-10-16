More rain on the way

DAYTON — A second cold front will bring measurable rainfall this weekend, beginning Saturday night and all day Sunday.

The heaviest rain will fall throughout Sunday morning, but steady rain is forecast all day.

If you have plans this weekend, make them for Saturday during the day.

Rain is forecast to start after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach around 1 to 2 inches when it’s said and done through Sunday night.

This rainfall will be included in next week’s drought monitor update.

With this rainfall, you will likely see improvements across the Valley with the drought.

