More rain chances today; chance of wind gusts over 30 mph

MIAMI VALLEY — It is a wet start across the region on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these showers. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see drier weather this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We are seeing cloudy skies with steady rain this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 50s.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says the heaviest rain will be north of Interstate 70 this morning.

Rain will become more scattered late today.

Ritz says some sun may poke out southwest of Dayton.

We will also see wind gusts over 30 mph at times with highs in the mid-60s.

