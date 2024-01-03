More body parts recovered during FBI search of area where dismembered woman was found

CINCINNATI — Police and FBI agents are searching for more clues that will answer what happened to a woman found dismembered in November.

Crews discovered more body parts Wednesday morning during a search in North Fairmont, but they haven’t determined if they belong to the same woman, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The new remains were located “within a few blocks” of where the torso was found.

In November a torso of a woman was found in a treeline in North Fairmont — she still has not been identified.

>> ‘I am physically disabled;’ Victim speaks out as man is sentenced for holding her captive

“We’ve looked at all possible connections to the Cincinnati area for possible missing persons that might relate to this person but we have not found any links or associations and we’ve looked in the region as well,” Cincinnati Police Captain Stephen Saunders said.

Saunders said he hasn’t seen anything like this in his career.

“Obviously this is a very disturbing scene, for the neighbors in this area, for the Cincinnati community, for anybody,” said Saunders. “I know I’ve been in law enforcement for over 33 years and I’ve not seen anything of this nature and since I’ve been at CIS and talking with investigators who had been there, they have not seen anything like this nature, as well, in their career.”

>> Fire truck involved in crash in Washington Twp.; 3 taken to hospital

Authorities said in November she believed the woman had been killed on either Nov. 3 or 4, and she was likely dead before she was dismembered.

She is African American, likely in her late 20s or early 30s. She is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

While she has no tattoos, birthmarks or scars, Saunders said there is evidence that, around three years ago, she was pregnant. He said there’s no proof she gave birth, but the evidence may mean she could have a child out there around the same age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department or the coroner’s office at 513-946-8700. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513-352-3040.





















©2024 Cox Media Group