Fire truck involved in crash in Washington Twp.; 3 taken to hospital

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A fire truck responding to a call was involved in a crash in Washington Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of West Social Row Road and Yankee Street around 8:50 a.m., according to initial reports.

Washington Twp. Fire Chief Nick Bergman told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that three people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. It is believed the fire truck was the only vehicle involved.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

