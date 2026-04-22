Mom worried for autistic son’s safety, says district won’t let him wear tracking device

HUBER HEIGHTS — A mom says she’s worried about her son’s safety; he has special needs, and she says his school will not let her use a tracking device for him.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to Megan Armentrout and her husband, Ryan Ash, about their 6-year-old son, Elias.

“He has autism, level two autism,” Armentrout said. “He’s considered nonverbal.”

Elias is in kindergarten at Charles Huber Elementary.

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Armentrout said she’s had concerns about his safety all school year.

“He was eloping from the school out of the building, into the parking lot, the first week of school, twice. I wasn’t told until the end of the day,” she said.

Armentrout gave me a copy of the doctor’s note she has, where the doctor recommended Elias be allowed to wear the monitor at school for his safety.

But Armentrout says the school told them he is not allowed to use it.

They want that decision reversed.

Armentrout said she also has concerns about a two-day suspension Elias served last month.

A copy of a district letter she gave me shows it was for behavior that included scratching and spitting on staff and biting a staff member in the stomach, and for what Armentrout said was throwing a fidget toy.

She doesn’t think a suspension is an appropriate punishment for her special needs child.

“It’s not effective to him because he doesn’t understand. The only people that understand that he got suspended are the adults,” Armentrout said.

The family and their lawyer had a hearing with the district on Tuesday, appealing the suspension.

They were told to expect a decision within five days.

“I want the appeal to be granted, and I want it taken off of his academic record. That is something that can negatively affect him for the rest of his life, especially academically,” Armentrout said.

News Center 7 reached out to Huber Heights City Schools for this report.

The Superintendent said the district has “no comment on this matter.”

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