Man accused of setting truck on fire, hitting person with car

KETTERING — A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting someone with their car and following them afterward.

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Devin Wright was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of arson, criminal damage, felonious assault, and attempt to commit trespass.

On Oct. 27, 2025, a person smelled smoke and saw a truck on fire in the apartment parking lot in the 1300 block of Kemper Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The person went out with bottled water and tried to extinguish the fire when Wright allegedly drove at her, hitting the truck and her in the leg.

The victim ran to her apartment, and Wright allegedly followed her and tried to enter the apartment.

He is not in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Wright is due next in court on May 7.

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