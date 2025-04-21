Mobile Mammogram unit making healthcare more accessible in the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE — A local hospital is making healthcare more accessible with a mobile mammogram unit.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher visited the Premier Health mobile mammogram unit today in Riverside and learned how it makes things easier for patients. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

If you need to set up an appointment but don’t want to spend all day in the hospital, Premier Health is offering a mobile mammogram that has all of the capabilities of a full-fledged hospital.

“It’s the same exact, you know, radiologists reading them, and you know, everything is the same where we’re all the same. It’s just all wheels,” Mammography Technician Shelly Robinson said.

While the mobile unit isn’t a large space, with just enough room for a check-in spot and a private room for patients, that doesn’t limit what it can do.

