Mobile mammogram unit brings breast cancer screenings to Piqua

PIQUA — A Premier Health mobile mammogram unit visited Piqua Manor today, bringing convenient breast cancer screenings directly to people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The initiative aims to make essential health services more accessible, helping to combat the hundreds of thousands of breast cancer diagnoses women in the United States face each year.

Many of these diagnoses could be found sooner with regular screening. The mobile unit addresses this by providing an easy and quick option for women who might otherwise skip their annual scans.

TRENDING STORIES:

This service brings vital screenings to comfortable and familiar places where people live and work.

Ambulatory Imaging Director Tracy Short at Premier Health highlighted the efficiency of the mobile service.

“It’s very quick. You walk in, you register, you get your exam, and you walk out,” Short said.

She also noted the unique atmosphere the mobile unit provides.

“I think there is a little bit more of an intimate environment in the mobile,” she said.

Kim Fair, an employee at Piqua Manor, was the first to receive her mammogram today.

“I would recommend it to anybody. It’s easier to get in and out. They’re quick. The machinery is up to date. It is the easiest thing to do,” Fair said.

Short clarified that the mobile scans are strictly for screening purposes.

“If you’re having a problem with your breast, you’re going to want to go to one of the breast centers. And then the physician is there to actually talk to you during your visit,” Short advised.

Buffy Wyrick, a nurse at Piqua Manor who also received a screening, emphasized the importance of not delaying.

“Just go ahead and do it. So much now they can take care of. There’s medications, there’s different things. It’s not a death sentence, and taking care of it early means getting care earlier,” Wyrick said.

Monday, the mobile mammogram will be in Huber Heights at the Chambersburg Health Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]