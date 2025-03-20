Mobile food pantry still serving hundreds after truck fire

DAYTON — A food pantry’s trailer caught fire Wednesday, and fire investigators are working to find out what happened.

With God’s Grace mobile food pantry Executive Director Nicole Adkins says she’s thankful the fire wasn’t worse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“If it was not caught when it was caught, and how fast it was caught, we probably could have lost more than just the truck yesterday,” Adkins said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Adkins got a phone call early Wednesday morning saying their truck was on fire. Adkins says two men were seen in the parking lot beside the food pantry right before the fire started.

Every Wednesday, With God’s Grace hits the road and delivers meals across Dayton. Many are now asking how the fire happened.

“We do not actually know what is the determination or where the fire started,” Adkins said. “We do see a place that looks like it was away from the truck against the wall.”

With God’s Grace is down to one truck since the fire.

“We have to rent trucks, so that’s the biggest thing. It costs us like $250 a day,” Adkins said.

Despite the fire, they are still delivering meals to over 670 families.

“It makes it even more of a hardship for our clients if we stop mobile. So we try to keep everything running smooth and going with what we could do and do what we can,” Adkins said.

For information on With God’s Grace and their mobile food pantry, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group