Missouri-based tech company that serves construction industry announces expansion into Trotwood

TROTWOOD — EquipmentShare, a tech solutions company serving the construction industry, has chosen Trotwood as its next location for expansion, the city and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. announced Wednesday afternoon.

EquipmentShare, described as one of the nation’s fastest-growing equipment rental and tech solutions companies, has bought an 11.6 acre site in Trotwood’s Industrial and Commerce Park on Prosperity Drive where it will be developing its Dayton region facility. The Trotwood facility would be the company’s third location in Ohio -- the others are in Hamilton, Grove City (south of Columbus( and Oregon (near Toledo).

“The city of Trotwood is happy to have EquipmentShare as the newest development in our industrial park, bringing their state-of-the art facility and services to this region,” Mayor Mary McDonald said in a prepared statement.

EquipmentShare, founded in 2015, is headquartered in Columbia, Mo. Its goal is to transform the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms, and data-driven insights with its proprietary technology, T3, and also drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the sector.

“Our T3 technology is what sets us apart and allows us to offer contractors a best-in-class rental experience,” President and Co-founder Willy Schlacks said in a prepared statement. “Our equipment trackers can provide us with a ton of data so we can take corrective action to help customers save money and prevent downtime, which means they experience less interruptions on the job and can get more work done.”

The Trotwood location, in the city’s industrial park directly across Olive Road from a new 200,000 square foot industrial facility, is to house a variety of items including general rental equipment, aerial lifts and booms, heavy dirt equipment and more.

EquipmentShare is projecting that the expansion will create an estimated 25 living wage jobs and include a service and sales facility. In the news release issued Wednesday, the company encouraged people interested in jobs to visit EquipmentShare’s careers page for details.

The TCIC and development partner GATED Properties Global marketed the availability of the property and worked with EquipmentShare to subdivide the land into the space needed for their development.

An official groundbreaking will be scheduled for a later date, closer to when construction is prepared to begin.

“After seeing the market respond positively to the EquipmentShare difference at our two other Ohio locations, we were driven to serve even more customers throughout the state. We plan to show Trotwood what we’re all about: reliable customer service and next-generation fleet equipped with construction technology that accelerates productivity,” EquipmentShare CEO and Co-Founder Jabbok Schlacks said.

City Manager Quincy Pope said the company’s selection of Trotwood “further demonstrates the opportunity in the city of Trotwood for businesses to locate and be successful. Trotwood is a community on the move and is growing. We look forward to continuing to build of of this momentum.”

Chad Downing, TCIC executive director, said, “We are honored to have EquipmentShare select the city of Trotwood for its Dayton region expansion. EquipmentShare is going to become a new member of Trotwood’s business community and we look forward to supporting their growth. We already have a great working relationship with their team and will only strengthen this relationship as we welcome EquipmentShare into the community.”





