City of Trotwood files lawsuit to gain control of troubled cemetery

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood has filed a lawsuit against the operators of a local cemetery with issues reported on by News Center 7 for nearly three months.

In the lawsuit announced Wednesday, the city is looking to obtain a court order to “gain immediate control over the operations and finances” of Bear Creek Hill Grove Cemetery.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘A slap in the face;’ Family says Trotwood cemetery has not set up tombstone they paid for

“The city was left no choice but to file the lawsuit given the number of complaints from concerned members of the public that the cemetery is not being maintained and burial records are unavailable,” a city spokesperson said in a release announcing the filing. “Most troubling are the reports that families cannot find where deceased loved ones are buried in the cemetery.”

If granted a court order, the city says it will work to restore the “dignity and honor to those whose final resting place is in” the cemetery.

News Center 7 first reported on issues with the cemetery in May after families with loved ones buried there spoke about their frustration with the lack of upkeep at the cemetery.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s just terrible;’ Families say they’re frustrated with lack of upkeep at local cemetery

Destiny Crabtee, of Drexel, previously told our team that she can’t get ahold of the owners.

“She’s never around. We can’t get ahold of her anymore,” she said.

In June, a family told us that the cemetery had not installed the marker for their father’s grave over seven months after his death.

“Took the money and now it’s gone, so I’m out $800 right now,” Ashley Thomas said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rep. Plummer: Charge Bear Creek Cemetery in Trotwood criminally if services aren’t rendered

Also in June, News Center 7 spoke to Rep. Phil Plummer after he was on hand with more than two dozen people at the Trotwood Community Center to file formal complaints against the cemetery with the police department. There, he said the operators of the cemetery should be criminally charged.

Beyond the complaints with police, a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Commerce told us in May that there were six open complaints against the cemetery at their office.

News Center 7 tried to speak with the owners of the cemetery who said they would speak to us in May, but never heard back.

© 2023 Cox Media Group