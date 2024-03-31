Missing statue found after being damaged, blown into lake by EF-3 tornado in Logan Co.

RUSSELL'S POINT — A missing statue was found over two weeks after it was damaged and blown into a lake by the deadly EF-3 tornado in Logan County.

The 20-foot-tall fiberglass statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was found on Saturday, March 30 by a local volunteer dive team, according to the Indian Lake Chamber in a Facebook post.

The statue was blown into Indian Lake by the EF-3 tornado that tore through the area on March 14. The statue was nearly 60 years old, a part of the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine at St. Mary’s Point.

Bill Quatman, president of The American Society of Ephesus, Inc. (ASE), a Lima-based non-profit which owns the statue said they were excited to finally have the statue located.

“Special thanks go out to the dive team of Jimmy Dawson (of Russells Point), Richard Martin (of Marysville), and Josh George (of Delaware, OH). We also want to thank drone pilots Jeff Lang and Aaron Shirk who searched for the statue from the air,” Quatman said.

The fiberglass statue was broken into many pieces but the ASE plans to rebuild a new statue at the same site.

