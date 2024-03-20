60-Year-Old statue goes missing following tornadoes in Logan Co.

RUSSELL'S POINT — Missing from her pedestal on the waters of Indian Lake in Logan County is the 20-foot-tall statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

A search of the debris around the lake has not turned up the statue and there was considerable damage to the site. The statue would have turned 60 years old this August.

Authorities said they suspect the statue is on the bottom of the Indian Lake, but they will continue to search.

Missing Statue

The missing statue has inspired a lot of comments on social media. Some are saying it’s a beautiful state and they are “hoping they find her.”

“We plan to rebuild,” said Bill Quatman, chairman of the American Society of Ephesus, Inc., owner of the statue.

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine at Russell’s Point was one of the tallest statues of the Virgin Mary in the United States.

