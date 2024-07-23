Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Springfield man early Tuesday morning.

James Doyle, 91, was reported missing at 1:05 a.m. from Brookdale Nursing Home on Middle Urbana Road, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald with blonde hair.

Doyle has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a green sweater with blue jeans.

He was carrying a red pillow with a bird and a gold club.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

