Missing Adult Alert issued for Xenia man with dementia

XENIA — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Xenia man Monday evening.

Xenia police said that George Wright left his residence to go to Hollywood Casino and has not returned.

Police said it is not known which Hollywood Casino location Wright was going to.

Wright suffers from dementia, has a pacemaker, and has trouble seeing at night.

He is described as 5′7″ tall, weighing 215 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His vehicle is a dark blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate number KGC5180.

If you spot Wright or his vehicle police ask that you call 911.

