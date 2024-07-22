Have you seen him? Police need help finding missing man

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is asking to public to look out for a missing man.

Ricky Ivey, 57, was last seen leaving a residence on Bushnell Avenue on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to Riverside Detective Travis Abney.

He left without his truck, truck title, and cell phone.

Ivey is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, bald, and has blue eyes. A clothing description was not available, according to Abney.

His nephew reported him missing on Sunday and said this is “extremely out of character.”

Ivey has reportedly not been in contact with family or friends since his disappearance, according to Abney.

Police believe Ivey may be in Slade, Kentucky, but it is not confirmed.

The Riverside Police Department is also looking for Ivey as part of an unrelated investigation. Further information on this investigation wasn’t immediately available.

If you have seen Ivey, contact Detective Abney at tabney@riversideoh.gov or 937-681-2301.

Tips can be anonymous, Abney said.

