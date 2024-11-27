Millions head to airport, hit roads for one of busiest travel days of year

DAYTON — Millions of people are start making their way to their Thanksgiving destination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at Dayton International Airport checking conditions. Why AAA says travelers may want not to check in their bags this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says more than 5 million Americans will fly this week.

They expect to screen almost three million passengers on Wednesday.

The day before Thanksgiving is not the busiest day at airports. That is expected to be on Sunday with everyone traveling back home.

Visit this website to see if your flight is delayed.

More than 72 million Americans will be driving this weekend, according to AAA.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



