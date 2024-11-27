Driver arrested for alcohol level 3 times legal limit in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY — A man was arrested after being pulled over for OVI on a busy Ohio road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted dash and body camera video on social media.

The video shows a trooper from the Cambridge Post pulling over a pick-up on State Route 209 in Guernsey County.

The driver tested over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

“How much you have to drink tonight?” the trooper asked.

“I’ve only had a couple of beers,” the driver answered.

The trooper made the driver perform field sobriety tests and eventually arrested him for OVI.

Troopers have arrested over 13,000 drivers for OVI this year, OSHP said.

