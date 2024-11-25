Microsoft working to fix nation-wide outages

Microsoft is working to fix a problem affecting Microsoft 365, Exchange Online and Microsoft Teams.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks user’s problem reports, outage issues began early Monday morning, reaching around 5,000 Microsoft 365 outages.

“We’re investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar,” Microsoft posted on social media.

Word, Outlook and Excel are part of Microsoft 365 and may be experiencing issues as well.

