Miami Valley native returning home after being stuck in Israel

CYPRUS — A man with local ties who was stuck in Israel is on his way home.

News Center 7 originally reported that Greenville native Zach traveled to Israel for a wedding and got stuck due to the war between Israel and the terrorist group, Hamas.

He told News Center 7′s John Bedell he caught a flight to Cyprus Thursday morning.

Zach had previously been in touch with Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office. His parents live in Miami County, in Congressman Warren Davidson’s district. Bedell contacted Davidson’s office this afternoon.

“My office has been in close contact with (Zach’s) family and the State Department. We remain committed to assisting his quick and safe return. If you or someone you know has been impacted by this deadly attack on Israel, please contact my office for assistance,” Davidson (R-OH) said.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) issued a statement Tuesday encouraging Ohioans with family members trapped or missing in Israel to contact his office.

“To all Ohioans: if members of your family are trapped or missing in Israel, please contact my office at (202) 224-3353,” Vance said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure their safe return.”

