Miami Valley native stuck in Israel says ‘there are not’ plenty of options to get out amid Hamas war

JERUSALEM — A man with local ties stuck in Israel is now trying to escape the war between the country and the terrorist group, Hamas.

Miami Valley native Zach traveled to Israel for a wedding. He landed in Tel Aviv late Thursday night.

“I’m the best man in this wedding. We went out, we had a great night, hung out, and went to the beach for a brief moment, and then we went to sleep,” he said.

On Friday, he even took a trip to the Sea of Galilee for a tour before the wedding. Then, his trip changed.

“We were on the bus in the morning and we were told about the rockers and we didn’t know if it was a big deal at first,” he recalled while speaking with News Center 7′s John Bedell on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m. “They kind of said, ‘Oh this happens all the time.’ But as the day went on, we quickly started to realize what was going on and how dangerous it was.”

Zach, who asked us not to use his last name or share his exact location out of concern for his safety, said he’s experienced peaceful days in Jerusalem. Still, there have also been some tense moments in that city, including when he visited the western wall on Monday.

“There were explosions nearby and we had to take shelter inside the building next to the west wall. And then during the rehearsal dinner, or just a rehearsal of the ceremony last night, we were outside the church and heard some very close explosions and had to take shelter,” he said.

Currently, Zach is staying in a residential part of Jerusalem trying to get out of the country. He’s with a group of mostly Americans and British citizens, as well as some Israelis for that wedding.

Right now, he has a flight booked to Europe on Thursday night and is hoping it doesn’t get canceled like his original flight home did.

“I heard a reference from somewhere with the federal government that, you know, ‘It was easy to – there’s still plenty of options. We’re not helping people because there’s still plenty of options to get out.’ I’m here to tell you there are not,” Zach said.

Zach has been in touch with Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office. His parents live in Miami County, in Congressman Warren Davidson’s district. Bedell contacted Davidson’s office this afternoon.

“My office has been in close contact with (Zach’s) family and the State Department. We remain committed to assisting his quick and safe return. If you or someone you know has been impacted by this deadly attack on Israel, please contact my office for assistance,” Davidson (R-OH) said.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) issued a statement Tuesday encouraging Ohioans with family members trapped or missing is Israel to contact his office.

“To all Ohioans: if members of your family are trapped or missing in Israel, please contact my office at (202) 224-3353,” Vance said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure their safe return.”

