Miami Valley could see more snow, ice this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see more snow and ice this week.

We will see cloudy skies with a few flurries possible this morning especially south of Interstate 70 with temperatures in the low 20s.

Ritz says a system will largely hit south of the Miami Valley today. Some snow showers could spread as far north as Camden, Dayton, and Springfield.

The most impactful accumulations of an inch or greater will fall south of Interstate 71.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 3 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Wednesday will have a chance of freezing rain, followed by cold rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to Ritz. Freezing rain could begin around 2 p.m.

“Everyone will have the chance for some brief icing, but temperatures do climb above freezing fairly quickly Wednesday evening. The exception will be our far northwestern communities where colder air could stay locked in place longer,” said Ritz.

Ice accumulation forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

As the system pulls away Thursday morning, light snow is possible.

Futurecast for Saturday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

