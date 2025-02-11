Several deputies respond to Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Several deputies responded to a Montgomery County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:17 a.m. to the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on initial reports of a stabbing, according to dispatchers.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with “several small cuts on his arm and back,” according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man claimed his girlfriend stabbed him, but refused medical treatment and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

No other injuries were reported.

