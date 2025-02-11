Several deputies respond to Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Several deputies responded to a Montgomery County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:17 a.m. to the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on initial reports of a stabbing, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- School district closed for second straight day ‘due to significant staff illnesses’
- Can you help? Police searching for TJ Maxx theft suspect
- Frantic 911 call details moments after 2-year-old shot in Clark County
When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with “several small cuts on his arm and back,” according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The man claimed his girlfriend stabbed him, but refused medical treatment and signed a refusal to prosecute form.
No other injuries were reported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group