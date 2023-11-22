Miami Valley congressman reacts to Beavercreek Walmart mass shooting

BEAVERCREEK — A Miami Valley congressman has issued a response after a mass shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart Monday night.

Rep. Mike Turner said he is grateful that the four victims survived the horrific event in a statement Wednesday morning.

“As we continue to learn more about Monday night’s tragic shooting, my prayers and support are with the victims, their families, and the people of Beavercreek. I am grateful that the four victims survived the horrific event, and I am praying for the one survivor who remains in critical condition. Thank you to the brave law enforcement officers who worked to protect innocent lives.”

News Center 7 reported Tuesday that Beavercreek Police identified the shooter as Benjamin Jones of Dayton.

Jones died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting.

The city also addressed this connection on Tuesday.

“It does not appear the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual. Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this tragic incident. The Dayton Police Department is dedicated to doing whatever it can as we all grieve and heal together as a community.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.





