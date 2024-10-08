Miami Twp. police chief to step down

MIAMI TWP. — Miami Township’s police chief is stepping down from his role in the coming months.

Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer will step down after 6 years with the township on Dec. 30, 2024

“It is my honor to serve this community and work with some of the most dedicated and professional men and women in law enforcement,” Stiegelmeyer said. “I commend these officers and our support staff for their dedication and bravery.”

Stiegelmeyer has served in law enforcement for 43 years. Before becoming police chief in Miami Township, he was the chief of police in Powell, Ohio and served as a special agent supervisor for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

