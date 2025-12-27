MetroParks announces ice rink back open at RiverScape

DAYTON — A local park has announced that its ice rink is back open after being temporarily closed.

Five Rivers MetroParks announced on social media that the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark is back open today.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the ice rink was closed on Friday due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

Our news crew saw melted ice and water puddles on the ice rink on Friday.

Crews said they wanted to check if the ice was solid and safe for visitors before reopening it.

