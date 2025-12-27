‘Pretty disappointed;’ People upset after local park closes skating rink due to warm temperatures

DAYTON — People are upset after the warm weather ruined their plans at a local park’s ice-skating rink.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson went to the park tonight. He shows the melted ice and massive puddles LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Five Rivers MetroPark announced late Friday afternoon that they closed the skating rink in Downtown Dayton because the ice was unsafe for skaters.

They said it was due to the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Two people drove up from Butler County for the Wizard World Harry Potter Event, which was canceled.

“Pretty disappointed,” said Issac Reed. “Neither one of us has ever gone skating before. Perfect date night.”

A park worker told Patterson that the ice rink has over two inches of ice.

He said there were too many wet spots to block and that the ice was not stable for skaters.

Five Rivers MetroPark will continue to monitor conditions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group