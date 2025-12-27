Local

Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, 3 adults from fire on Christmas night

Apartment fire Photo contributed by CANTON FIREFIGHTESR IAFF LOCAL 249 (via Facebook) (CANTON FIREFIGHTESR IAFF LOCAL 249 (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

CANTON — Firefighters saved several people and two dogs from a fire in Northern Ohio on Christmas night.

Firefighters responded before 11 p.m. to a reported duplex fire in Canton, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The Canton Firefighters IAFF Local 249 posted three photos on social media.

“Third shift battling a late Christmas shift fire!” they wrote.

The photos show heavy fire coming out of one of the windows. A woman had already evacuated, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Firefighters also removed a man and a woman from a next-door unit, WOIO said.

They also rescued two dogs.

Firefighters said the unit where the fire started sustained heavy damage.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries, but remained on duty, WOIO reported.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in estimated damages.

