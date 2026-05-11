Memorial service scheduled for local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox

DAYTON — Memorial services have been announced for local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bishop Cox passed away on May 2 at 77-years-old.

His wife, Apostle Gloria Wright Cox, announced his death on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church on Liscum Drive at 10 a.m., according to his online obituary.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Cox served as the president of the Clergy Community Coalition, the organization that has spent years pushing for a new public hospital in West Dayton.

In August 2025, after multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition successfully placed the levy measure on the ballot.

In November, the 1-mill tax levy fund for the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton passed with 58% of the vote.

“It’s a hospital for the people, by the people to serve the people,” he told News Center 7 back in 2025.

He also led Parenthood Ministries in Dayton alongside his wife.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]