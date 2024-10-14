Memorial service announced for longtime Miami Valley congressman

SPRINGFIELD — A memorial service has been announced for a longtime Miami Valley congressman.

As previously reported by News Center 7, former U.S. Rep. David Hobson passed away on Oct. 6 at Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness.

He served in the Air National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis, according to his online obituary.

Hobson served in the Ohio Senate for eight years and was the Majority Whip and President Pro Tempore.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990 and represented Ohio’s 7th Congressional District until his retirement in 2009. The district included Springfield.

Current Ohio Governor Mike DeWine served that district from 1983-1991.

Some of Hobson’s most notable achievements were on behalf of Springfield Air National Guard Base, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, and the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, his obituary said.

A memorial service to celebrate Hobson’s life will be on Nov. 2 at High Street United Methodist Church at the 200 block of East High Street in Springfield.

