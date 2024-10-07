‘A true public servant;’ Longtime congressman Dave Hobson dies at 87

SPRINGFIELD — A longtime former Miami Valley congressman has passed away.

Former Springfield Congressman Dave Hobson passed away Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital after a short illness, the family said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“To us, he was a husband and a dad, but he played countless other roles of which we’ve been reminded: a leader, a problem solver, a counselor, a business partner, a friend — the list goes on,” they said. “Even in our sadness we have laughed hearing old stories, and it has reminded us all over again why so many people loved him. We miss him desperately but are also grateful that he’s at peace.”

Hobson represented Ohio’s 7th Congressional District from 1991 to 2009.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine served that district from 1983-1991.

He released a statement regarding Hobson’s death.

“Today Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend, former Congressman David Hobson.

“Dave and I worked closely together for many years. When I went from the Ohio Senate to Congress, he replaced me as a state senator and when I left Congress to become Ohio Lieutenant Governor he won my former seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was extremely effective in each position, achieving tangible results for his district and the country. Dave worked well with everyone and both Democrats and Republicans appreciated his good judgment and ability to reach common ground. He was a patriot and always wanted to do what was in America’s best interests.

“As a member of the Ohio Senate, Dave was chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Human Services and Aging where he authored Ohio’s first comprehensive AIDS legislation and passed the first grant programs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

“As a member of Congress, Dave worked tirelessly for the citizens of his district and our country. Dave served in the Ohio Air National Guard and was passionate about our military and their family members, ensuring that they received the pay, housing, and health care they deserved. I remember talking with him about housing for our military families overseas. Dave didn’t like the conditions he had seen on a trip to visit our troops, and, in typical Dave Hobson fashion, he went back to Washington and went to work to ensure that conditions improved.

“Dave was an advocate for the Miami Valley region, including the National Guard Air Base in Springfield, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. The growth and success of both bases in the region are a tribute to his foresight and tenacity on behalf of his constituents and Ohio.

“Dave, in his retirement, continued to be an advocate for Springfield and all of his old district. That work continued up until his death.

“He brought compassion, practicality, and wisdom to everything he did. He was a true public servant for his district, the Miami Valley, and the state of Ohio.

“Dave was my friend -- an honorable, dedicated, and steadfast public servant. I always looked forward to hearing from Dave as he shared his advice and counsel, and luckily for me, that was a frequent occurrence!

“His wife Carolyn, who is his Ohio Wesleyan sweetheart and lifetime partner; their children Susan, Lynn, and Doug and their spouses; and their fabulous grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought immense joy to his life. Fran and I will miss him, and send our condolences to them and his entire family.”

The City of Springfield also released a statement on Monday.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Congressman David Hobson, a true statesman whose legacy will be felt in Springfield and across Ohio for generations. Congressman Hobson’s dedication to public service and his tireless advocacy for our community brought critical investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare to Springfield. His leadership was marked by a deep commitment to working across the aisle with all members of Congress to improve the lives of all citizens. On behalf of our city, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and express our profound gratitude for his years of service. His impact on Springfield will never be forgotten.”

Steve Austria followed Hobson and served the district from 2009-2013.

Rep. Bob Gibbs currently serves the Ohio 7th Congressional District.

