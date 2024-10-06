Local

Member of first ever NFL team, Miamisburg-native honored

By WHIO Staff

Football legend honored L-R Tom Young, Ohio State Rep., Jim Breech, Former Cincinnati Bengals Kicker, Ohio State Rep. Phil Plummer, Allen Farst, Filmmaker, Ken Ballinger, Miamisburg Historical Society, Gina Kinderdine Elson, Mayor Michelle Collins, Greg Powell, Former Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Wes Martin (Credit: City of Miamisburg)

MIAMISBURG — A local city honored one of their own who played on the first-ever NFL team.

The Miamisburg Historical Society honored George “Hobby” Kinderdine, the first person to kick an extra point after a touchdown in the very first NFL game in 1920.

Miamisburg Michelle Collins presented the family of Kinderdine with a proclamation.

Former Cincinnati Bengals kicker Jim Breech and Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Wes Martin attended the event.

Kinderdine played in 101 pro games, all with the Triangles, and started all but one game.

He died in 1967, just one year before the Cincinnati Bengals were formed.

A collection of Kinderdine’s items can be found on display at the Miamisburg Historical Society.

