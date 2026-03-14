Mega Millions ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A Mega Millions ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 6, 19, 36, 40, 55, and the Mega Ball was 9.

The ticket was sold in prize tier x10.

The winning ticket was sold at Cap & Corks in Lakewood, Ohio.

No one won the $50 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, March 17, with an estimated jackpot of $60 million.

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