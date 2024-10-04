Mega Millions increasing ticket price with new game next year

OHIO — A new Mega Millions lottery game will debut next year and it’ll come with a higher ticket price.
The new game will bring “more value and excitement to players,” according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Lottery.
Currently, a Mega Millions ticket costs $2. The price of a ticket for the new game will be $5.
According to the Ohio Lottery, the new game will bring better odds to win. The odds of winning the jackpot will improve from 1 in 302 million to 1 in 290 million.
The starting jackpot will also be bigger. Instead of starting at $20 million, it will start at $50 million.
“Every ticket will have a built-in, randomly generated multiplier to increase non-jackpot wins with multipliers ranging from 2X to 10X,” the spokesperson said.
