Medics respond to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 9:42 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of North Ludlow Street and West First Street on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community announces new trick-or-treat date due to forecasted rain, wind
- 1 dead after house fire in Riverside
- 58-year-old man learns punishment after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics are on scene but details on injuries were not immediately available.
No one has been taken to the hospital at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]