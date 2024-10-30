Medics respond to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Around 9:42 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of North Ludlow Street and West First Street on reports of a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics are on scene but details on injuries were not immediately available.

No one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

This is a developing story.

