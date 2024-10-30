58-year-old man learns punishment after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children.

Ricky Ivey, 58, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual battery after being accused of raping a child under the age of 13, according to court records.

As part of the plea deal, Montgomery County prosecutors dropped the rape charges he faced.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened in Riverside and the victims are both known to Ivey.

The abuse took place between Feb. 2016 and Feb. 2024, court records indicated.

When Ivey gets out of jail, he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

That is the highest level and require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.

