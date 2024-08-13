Medical helicopter called to rollover crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter is responding to a crash in Miami County Monday evening, a Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a crash around 7:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sullivan Road in Bethel Township.

The dispatcher said one car was involved in the crash.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see one vehicle on it’s top in a cornfield.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

