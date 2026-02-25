Mediation Response Unit offers alternative to police response

DAYTON — The Dayton Mediation Center’s Mediation Response Unit has handled more than 7,500 calls over the last four years, providing an alternative to traditional police response for non-violent community disputes.

The unit addresses high-priority, non-emergency situations while keeping residents out of police reports and court.

The program was established following police reform efforts in 2020 and 2021.

It has since evolved into a core part of the city’s response strategy, integrating trained mediators directly into the regional dispatch system to address calls that do not require an armed officer.

Aaron Primm serves as the director of the Mediation Response Unit.

He noted that the team focuses on issues that are significant to residents but do not involve violence.

“Certain calls like neighbor disputes, roommate troubles, barking dogs, anything that involves neighbors in the community,” Primm said.

The unit operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Because the team is integrated with regional dispatch and the Dayton Police Department, they can signal their intent to respond if a 911 call fits specific guidelines.

Primm said this integration improves efficiency.

Team members use marked vehicles and wear clothing that identifies them as city employees and mediators rather than police officers.

Primm said that while some residents are initially taken aback by the lack of a badge.

“Sometimes people are surprised it’s not an officer, but conflict being what it is, people are focused on that,” Primm said.

Mediators maintain the ability to request police assistance if a situation escalates or a resident specifically asks for an officer.

By handling these calls, the unit attempts to move parties toward more productive resolutions. Primm said the mediation process “allows for people to start thinking through things in a better way so they can start to come to start more constructive and productive ends.”

In addition to 911 dispatch calls, the Dayton Mediation Center and the response team continue to accept regular calls for service.

