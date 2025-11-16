Matchups, sites announced for area high schools in regional football finals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are still alive in the 2025 Ohio high school football playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the pairings and sites for the regional finals on Sunday.

All games will be on Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

Several games include area high schools and will be played throughout the region.

Here are the regional final pairings for Friday night:

Division I Region 2

Wayne vs Middletown (Trotwood-Madison High School in Trotwood)

Division II Region 8

Trotwood-Madison vs Anderson (Lakota West High School in West Chester)

Division III Region 12

Tippecanoe vs London (Fairborn High School in Fairborn)

Division IV Region 16

Valley View vs Indian Hill (Fairfield High School in Fairfield)

Division V Region 20

Indian Hill vs North Union (Marysville High School in Marysville)

Division VI Region 24

Anna vs Coldwater (Piqua High School in Piqua)

Division VII Region 28

St. Henry vs Marion Local (Wapakoneta High School in Wapakoneta)

The winners will advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 28. Those games will be played at neutral sites.

The state championship games will be on Dec. 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

