Marion Local High School wins state record 15th football title

CANTON — Friday was a record-setting day for the Marion Local High School football team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Flyers beat Hillsdale, 74-0, in the Division VII football state championship game at Canton Friday.

The 74 points scored set a Division VII title game record.

It also ranks second for points scored in state championship game history, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA).

TRENDING STORIES:

Parker Hess scored two of his four touchdowns in the first quarter while Victor Hoelscher added two touchdowns as Marion Local scored 33 first-quarter points.

Hess tied a Division VII state championship game record with four touchdown runs.

Hoelscher caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 66 yards for a score.

Marion Local set several other school records in the win.

This includes its 15th overall football state championship. They also extended its state-record winning streak to 64 games.

It marks the fourth straight season they finish at 16-0.

The Flyers have also won 25h straight playoff games and compiled 108 playoff wins.

The football team will arrive back in Maria Stein later tonight.

Marion Local High Schools wins 15th state title Photo contributed by OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) (OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) /OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter))

Marion Local High Schools wins 15th state title Photo contributed by OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) (OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) /OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter))

Marion Local High Schools wins 15th state title Photo contributed by OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) (OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter) /OHSAA (via X, formerly Twitter))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



