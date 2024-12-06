Woman who fell into sinkhole while looking for cat found dead after 4-day search

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Elizabeth Pollard, the woman who fell into a sinkhole while looking for her cat, has been found dead after a 4-day search, state police confirm.

Crews returned to the abandoned coal mine in Unity Township Friday and drilled holes in the ground to send cameras and drones down into the mine.

Pollard went missing around 5 p.m. on Monday while searching for her missing cat near Monday’s Union Restaurant.

At around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, troopers found her vehicle parked behind Monday’s Union Restaurant, where they found Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside. She was unharmed.

News Center 7′s news partner WPXI Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

