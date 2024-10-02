Many remain without power following one of most impactful storms in 20 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The remnants of Hurricane Helene knocked out power for over 100,000 people across the Miami Valley late last week and some are still waiting for the power to be restored.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio said Helene was one of the 10 most impactful storms in their coverage area in the last 20 years. They’ve been working for days to restore power and are not working on outages impacting single homes, like Neil Reinsmoen’s.

Reinsmoen said the lights went out on Friday afternoon.

“When the strong wind came, the trees fell,” he said. “They broke off, hit my power line, hit my gazebo, hit my roof.”

