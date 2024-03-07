Man’s body found in Dayton last spring remains unidentified; Can you help ID him?

DAYTON — A man’s body was found nearly a year ago and investigators are now asking for help identifying him.

The body was found in May 2023 near the railroad trestle at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The man had numerous tattoos on both of his arms.

“Due to the condition of the person when found, the only distinguishable was on the right upper arm,” investigators said.

A photo of the tattoo was released by investigators. It appeared to be some kind of mask with flames around it. A banner over the top of the tattoo said “East Side” with a backward “S.”

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call the coroner’s office at (937) 225-4156.

