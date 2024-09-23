Man, woman killed in weekend shootings in Dayton identified

DAYTON — The man and woman killed in two separate weekend shootings have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 36-year-old Jarrick Davidson and the woman as 26-year-old Jermea Lyle.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Louella Avenue on reports of a person shot after 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located Davidson who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

One vehicle and several homes were hit by the gunfire.

On Saturday before 7:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on the report of a person shot after Lyle was brought to the hospital via private conveyance for medical treatment, Bauer said.

Detectives found that the incident happened near US 35 and James H. McGee Boulevard.

Anyone with any information that can help police is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

If the person would like to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

