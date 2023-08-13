Man, woman flown to hospital following injury crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were flown to the hospital following an injury crash in Springfield Saturday night.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 9 p.m. to E. Main Street and South Burnett Road on initial reports of a crash, a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant told News Center 7.

CareFlight transported a man and woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their status is unknown.

Images from the scene show two vehicles suffered front-end damage. The intersection was blocked off while officers investigated.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson reported from the scene Saturday night

He said dozens of people were there, and some were crying.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Burnett and Main crash (Staff)

