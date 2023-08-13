SPRINGFIELD — Serious injuries have been reported after a crash in Springfield Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Springfield police were called to reports of an injury crash at East Main Street and South Burnett Road, according to a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant.

>> Multiple injured after crash in Vandalia

CareFlight was activated due to the seriousness of the injuries.

At this time information about how many people were hurt and their condition was not available.

>> PHOTOS: Serious injuries reported after crash in Springfield

Police have the roadway shutdown in the area as they investigate.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Burnett and Main crash (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group