Multiple injured after crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Vandalia Saturday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Vandalia police and medics were called to East National Road and North Dixie Drive to reports of a multi-car accident, according to Vandalia dispatchers.

Initial reports indicated that at least three cars were involved in the crash.

“Numerous removals made no injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” Vandalia Division of Fire wrote on social media.

Dispatchers said that they believe five to six people were injured in the crash but an exact number was unavailable at this time.

The roadway was shut down as crews investigated the crash and cleared debris.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt and what led up to the crash.

We will update you as new information becomes available.

