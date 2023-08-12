Several firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Greene County

YELLOW SPRINGS — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Greene County early Saturday morning.

Several firefighters were dispatched around 4:01 a.m. to the 300 block of W North College Street on initial reports of an apartment, Greene County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are also on the scene.

Scanner traffic indicated there was heavy smoke in the area.

Firefighters from Clark County are also reportedly providing mutual aid.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

